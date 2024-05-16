South Africa: Electoral Commission Details Transparent Vote Counting for May 29 - South African News Briefs - May 16, 2024

Electoral Commission Outlines Transparent Vote Counting Process for May 29 Elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has outlined the transparent process for counting ballot papers after voting on May 29, reports IOL. Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said that the IEC's commitment to transparency, stating that vote counting will take place at each voting station with political party agents and observers present. Results will be documented on-site, with party agents signing off to verify accuracy. Uncounted ballots will not be transported to the national results center to avoid complications. To improve quality, the IEC has introduced counting officers since voters will handle three ballots this election, including one for independent candidates. The final results will be announced on June 2, allowing time for accurate vote counting and dispute resolution.

Court Denies Bail for 5 Accused in AKA Murder Case

The Durban Magistrate's Court has denied bail to the five men accused of murdering rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, outside a Durban restaurant in February 2023, reports News24. The accused - Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Ndimande - face charges of murder, attempted murder, money laundering, and illegal firearm possession. The State alleges Gwabeni coordinated the hit for R800,000 from businessman Mfundo Gcaba, who denies involvement. Though the accused claimed the State's case was weak, the court found exceptional circumstances did not warrant bail, as they are collectively linked to 19 other murder cases. The State was granted until August 8 to further probe financial ties, while the defense plans to appeal the ruling keeping the accused in custody.

Manhunt Launched for 'Fake Lawyer' in Mpumalanga Murder Case

A manhunt has been launched for a 31-year-old man known as Doctor Sobetha, who is accused of impersonating an attorney in a high-profile murder case in Mpumalanga, reports IOL. Sobetha, who lacks any legal qualifications, was arrested on March 24, 2023, for allegedly representing a client, Mhlabuyaxega Mntungwa, in a 2019 murder case involving the killing of Emmanuel Ngcongo, a former manager at Sam Holdings. After his initial arrest, Sobetha was released on R5,000 bail, but he failed to appear in court on October 14, 2023, prompting authorities to issue a warrant for his re-arrest. The Mpumalanga Hawks and Moroka detectives are now actively searching for Sobetha, whose deception was uncovered during Mntungwa's bail application hearing when discrepancies in an affidavit raised suspicions about Sobetha's credentials. Mntungwa was eventually found guilty of murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Anyone with information on Sobetha's whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, with assurances of confidentiality.

Extensive Cellphone Contact Links Accused in Senzo Meyiwa Murder Case

Cellphone records presented in the North Gauteng High Court have revealed extensive communication between two men implicated in the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, reports IOL. Data analyst Gideon Gouws testified that Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Fisokuhle Ntuli were in contact over 100 times via calls and texts. This evidence, along with connections among the other accused, challenges their claims of not knowing each other. The trial, involving five men charged with Meyiwa's murder, continues as further cellphone data is analyzed, including records of interactions between singer Kelly Khumalo and Ntuli shortly before and after Meyiwa's death.

