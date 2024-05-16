Africa: Tech Leaders to Represent Kenya At Africa CEOs Forum in Kigali

Nairobi — Tech industry leaders and CEOs from top Kenyan companies will represent Kenya at this year's Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda.

Leading the pack are mTek's Bente Krogmann, Kaushik Burman of Spiro, Jesse Moore from M-Kopa, Ian Usiri of Ramani, Jacqueline Wambua, General Manager-East Africa at Roche, and Harrison Muiru of Smart Applications Group, among others.

mTek, a Kenyan-based digital online insurance platform known for its insurance products, alongside M-Kopa and Ramani, has been listed among the 10 most 'disruptive' African startups at the Africa CEO Forum. Disruptive technologies have the potential to create new markets and eventually overtake leading companies in mainstream markets.

The summit, scheduled for May 16th and 17th, will convene over 2,000 African and international industry leaders, public decision-makers, and prominent visionaries to discuss the continent's most pressing priorities and set its business agenda.

Against the backdrop of Kenya's dynamic insurtech landscape, which has garnered global recognition, the CEOs will explore how digital health and artificial intelligence (AI) can enhance access to and quality of healthcare.

They will also deliberate on strategies to strengthen tech ecosystems and infrastructure to position Africa as a global hub for innovation and talent.

Key topics on the agenda include positioning Africa to remain competitive in the global AI landscape and addressing the necessary investments required to combat the surge of cyberattacks targeting African businesses.

"We are thrilled that mTek is among the leading tech innovators representing Kenya at the Africa CEO Forum. This presents an opportunity to showcase mTek's significant contributions to the healthcare sector and how technology can drive increased insurance penetration across Africa," said Bente Krogmann, CEO of mTek.

Digital technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing insurance distribution, expanding access to insurance, reducing costs, and establishing sufficient scale for sustainable business operations.

The increased access to smartphones and internet coverage, coupled with a robust insurance regulatory framework, holds promise for fostering insurance innovation and penetration in Kenya.

Emerging trends, such as leveraging data to revolutionize the development and customization of insurance products, alongside the growing number of partnerships between insurers and tech firms, are driving insurance uptake in Africa and enhancing healthcare outcomes.

Insurtech is revolutionizing an almost century-old insurance industry in Kenya, leading to its financial system becoming more accessible to low-income populations. With this trend being recorded across the globe, technology is reshaping the competitive landscape, challenging traditional structures, and significantly improving access to insurance.

According to the Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa (2020-2030), insuretechs have already shown great promise in supporting health system transformation on the continent.