South Africa: Court Denies Bail for 5 Accused in AKA Murder Case

The Durban Magistrate's Court has denied bail to the five men accused of murdering rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, outside a Durban restaurant in February 2023, reports News24.

The accused - Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Ndimande - face charges of murder, attempted murder, money laundering, and illegal firearm possession. The State alleges Gwabeni coordinated the hit for R800,000 from businessman Mfundo Gcaba, who denies involvement. Though the accused claimed the State's case was weak, the court found exceptional circumstances did not warrant bail, as they are collectively linked to 19 other murder cases.

The State was granted until August 8 to further probe financial ties, while the defense plans to appeal the ruling keeping the accused in custody.