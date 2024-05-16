Angolan Athlete Becomes Jiu-Jitsu World Champion

Luanda — Angola Heliane Caio became Jiu-Jitsu world champion after beating, today, the Russian Alevtina Korosteleva, from the Checkmat International team, 2-0 in the final.

The 16-year-old fighter beat the competition in the "Grand Slam", which took place at the Mubadala Arena, in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

To reach the final, Heliane, who represents "GF TEAM Angola", beat athlete Cynthia Lourenço, from the Brazilian team "Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club", by an impressive 10-1.

Recovering from an injury suffered last February, the Angolan from the -69kg class made her debut in the international adult division as a purple belt, a category higher than her youth belt, blue belt.

After her successful participation in this "Abu Dhabi Grand Slam", Heliane will participate in the World Championship (IBJJF), taking place from May 29th to June 2nd, in California.

Note that for the Grand Slam operation, GF TEAM Angola also took Jorge Pedro, brown belt, to Abu Dhabi, who fought in the under-69kg division.

The athlete won the first fight, but in the second he was disqualified, due to the referee's decision.

Another Angolan fighter was also in the competition, Ricardo Brito (-94kg) from Academia Z1, who did not win any medal, but achieved a significant 10-0 victory and a defeat in the 2nd fight.

The Grand Slam, whose current edition saw the participation of competitors from all over the world, is the largest and most globalized Jiu-Jitsu tournament on the planet, in the Brazilian version.

The event is played in six stages, divided by continents throughout the season, taking place in Sydney, London, Miami, Tokyo, as well as Rio de Janeiro.

The circuit ends in Abu Dhabi with the super event "Abu Dhabi World "Professional Jiu-Jitsu", in November of each year. MC/CF/DOJ