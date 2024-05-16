Uganda: Kibalama Says Bobi Wine's NUP Activities 'Illegal'

The faction of the National Unity Platform led by Moses Nkonge Kibalama has issued a caution to the party leaders and the public involved in the ongoing NUP membership registration exercise, urging them to cease it immediately.

They argue that the process is unlawful and is being conducted under a fake constitution.

They further state that the matter is currently before the court and are requesting the court to expedite the proceedings.

Kibalama and his group assert that the Electoral Commission refused to gazette amendments to the NUP constitution as presented by Lewis Rubongoya, citing irregularities, something that the EC has already denied.

EC spokesman Julius Mucunguzi says the meeting where the two warring groups met EC chairman Simon Byabakama did not resolve anything since the matter was discovered to be in court.

"When the meeting was in its preliminary stages, it came to the attention of the EC that there is a court case regarding what was going to be discussed," he said.

"So, it was agreed, and the chairman concurred that it would not be proper to discuss the matter before court. It was decided to wait for the ruling of the court, in which the EC is jointly sued."

The NUP Kibalama faction, led by Moses Nkonge Kibalama and Ssimbwa Kakonge, says since the matter is in court, all the proceedings at the NUP in Kavule, including their ongoing party membership registration, are illegal.

"These people have no moral authority to continue with these activities. It's quite immoral for Mr. Kyagulanyi to say he is 001 under the registration," said Ssimbwa.

Moses Kibalama has urged the court to expedite the process for them to be able to redeem their party from what they termed as masqueraders.

"It came to our attention that even our party constitution was scrapped from EC and replaced with a fake one. So, we look upon the urgent solvency of the high court to determine who the right leadership of the party is," Kibalama said.

The National Unity Platform Secretary-General, Lewis Rubongoya, at Makerere Kavule, said they are going about their business and are unbothered by Moses Kibalama and his group.