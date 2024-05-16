Ethiopia: Japan Assists 100m Yen for Refugees, Host Community in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA — The government of Japan has provided 100 million yen assistance to improve the livelihoods of refugees and host communities in Ethiopia's Somali state.

In a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald, the Embassy of Japan announced that the launching ceremony of the "Project on Promotion of Self-reliance of Aw-Barre and Sheder Refugee Camps and Host Community in Somali Region" was held on 14 November 2024in Jigjiga city of Somali state.

The Embassy noted that the one-year project totaling approximately 100 million yen is funded by the Government of Japan through Good Neighbors.

Accordingly, the Japanese government will provide unemployed refugees and host populations with skills and opportunities to improve their livelihoods through capacity building on construction and livestock support to help make them economically independent, it said.

In addition, the release mentioned that the project will also support the transformation to improved brick-made shelters to address the problem of poor living conditions.

In this way, the statement indicated that the project aims to encourage Somali refugees to move away from aid dependency while improving their living environment, economic development and enhancing their dignity and self-reliant livelihoods, while also contributing to bridging the gap from humanitarian assistance to development.

Aw-Barre and Sheder Refugee Camps in Fafan Zone, Somali state have been accommodating a large number of Somali refugees for over 15 years. Furthermore, despite their prolonged stay in the camps, the living conditions of the refugees have not been improved, with 88% of the refugees still staying in emergency makeshift shelters made of simple wooden poles and plastic sheets making the refugees' living conditions extremely vulnerable and weak, being exposed to dangers such as weathering, health and security issues and multiple other concerning risks, it was learnt.