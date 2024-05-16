Kenya: Met Department Issues Heavy Rain Advisory in Nairobi, Central Highlands

16 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain advisory in Central Highlands including Nairobi, Western Kenya and parts of Northwestern Kenya.

According to the advisory, the Lake Victoria Basin and Rift Valley regions are also expected to experience rainfall.

The meteorological department further stated that intermittent showers are also expected in Kajiado and Machakos.

It indicated that High average nighttime temperatures of more than 30 degree Celsius will be experienced in most parts of coast, Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya.

Some parts of the Highlands East of Rift valley are also expected to experience average temperatures below 10degree Celsius.

Strong southerly to southeasterly winds moving at a speed of 12.9 meters per second are expected over the Northwest, Northeastern, Central, Eastern and Coastal regions of Kenya.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.