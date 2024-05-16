Uganda: Fr Gaetano Slams Museveni On Fight Against Corruption

Outspoken retired man of God, Rev.Fr. Gaetano Batanyenda has slammed President Museveni over his style of fighting corruption which he says has not yielded much results.

According to Fr. Gaetano, the president should be in position to find possible solutions to ending corruption scandals in Uganda.

He said whereas the president boasts of having fought corruption, there is nothing to show for it.

He further adds that the IGGs office is just a shadow.

"You know duringthe iron sheet saga, I thought Uganda was going to burn because of the way Museveni was talking saying that these people must bring back the iron sheets, these people must go. I wonder how it even ended because for example the minister of finance is still in office, so this has been the game in Uganda of some officials got in corruption scandals and nothing is done," he said.

"The next thing we shall hear from the office of the IGG will be that all those who were in the iron sheet saga, we have investigated and nothing we have found out."

Fr Batanyenda furthers says that some offices have tried to fight corruption but they are being betrayed by top leaders in authority.

"Personally, this government has been in power for almost 40 years and some offices have tried to fight corruption in many ways but they are let down by those in authority. When it came to power, I was here and up to now am still here. If you recall some years back there was a match in Kampala to fight corruption and many people attended but it ended at that. To me surely fighting corruption in this government is bogus."