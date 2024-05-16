East Africa: Probe Against Former EAC Boss, Mathuki Starts

The legal rules and privileges committee of the East African Legislative Assembly has started it's investigations into mismanagement of corruption and abuse of office by Kenya' Ambassador to Russia Dr. Peter Mathuki who previously served as Secretary to the East African community.

The committee chaired by Advocate Mashaka Ngole started considering documents which were laid on the floor of parliament by Kennedy Mukulia during the third meeting of the second Assembly in Nairobi in March this year exposing corruption tendencies and abuse of office.

" The documents laid on the table demonstrate impunity, gross abuse of office, disregard for the treaty and other community legal instruments thus mismanagement of the affairs of the community," said Kennedy Mukulia a legislator from South Sudan.

In the same meeting, Mukulia tabled a document pinning the former Secretary General of creating a separate payroll to accommodate payments for individuals who are irregularly recruited and approval for these individuals to receive staff entitlements including settlement allowances and payment of arrears fabricated by officers within the secretariat.

" I urge the committee to investigate and establish the officers who created additional patrol structures and on whose authority, the committee needs to establish those who collaborated in this impunity,"Mukulia noted.

Other documents tabled pinned Mathuki on redeployment of staff and assigning functions of staff to consultants and this happened whenever the immediate former Secretary General faced stuff resistance over his irregular policies or intentions.

It was said the staff who resisted or rejected the policies were either redeployed or had their functions assigned to others who would collaborate.

" A private communication form whose ownership is close to former Secretary General as hired to take over functions of the East African communications department without the approval of the council ".

Other anomalies tabled included the fabricated travel expenses extended to his inner circles where the director of finance has been in the habit of inventing travels to receive DSA.

"The Director finance approved travel for the principal Accountant, senior budget officer and senior budget accountant to attend a fictitious budget session of EALA in Nairobi March this year," reads part of the document.