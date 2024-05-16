Namibia: I'm Ready to Lead - NNN Takes Aim At an Unproductive Parliament

Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says she is ready to lead the Namibian people, should she ascend to the highest office in the land in November.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is known as NNN in Swapo circles, said this on Sunday while addressing a crowd of party members in Tsumeb during a meet-and-greet session at the intersection of the Tsumeb and Grootfontein roads while returning to Windhoek from events in Opuwo and Okongo.

"I know it is not going to be a walk in the park. To lead is not an easy thing, comrades. Sometimes we even struggle in our families, where maybe you are 10, or within our totems. Now imagine the whole country. But I find that I should not worry because I am dealing with Namibians," she said.

She explained that she deals with Namibians who belong to different ethnicities and cultures, saying tribal and cultural diversity should be a source of inter-knowledge exchange, and serve as the nation's strength.

"We should not use it to divide us... Everybody wants to share the cake. I am not afraid to lead this nation. And when I say things, I know I do what I say," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, further giving assurance of her readiness, said she does not want to lead a divided nation with no integrity that does not believe in sharing.

"We must create the Namibia we want, and it is possible. It is not me who is going to do it. I will be there to lead you, but you are the one to lead it. As for accountability, we are hearing that sometimes money goes back to Treasury, as if they are not Namibians running those offices. You must tell me how I must make them accountable. I will agree with you, depending on what you are saying," she said.

The presidential hopeful further stressed that people should be held accountable, and those in positions of power should not think only of themselves, but also of others to create an equal Namibia.

She also met with party members and supporters from Otavi in the Otjozondjupa region on the B1 road.

Unproductive

Nandi-Ndaitwah also took aim at the performance of the current National Assembly.

Her fervent position is that the current National Assembly is not productive due to a lack of majority representation by Swapo.

According to her, a mistake was made in 2019, as the current parliament consists of just insults and chaos.

She said parliamentarians do not seem to be serious about their duties - so much so that the past five years in Parliament were not productive.

"The two have to go together. You must have the majority in the National Assembly for you to manage that house... You have to change that and strengthen your president to have people to work with," she noted.

The seventh National Assembly consists of 11 parties, with the ruling Swapo having the majority of the seats (63), followed by the official opposition Popular Democratic Movement with 16 seats; the Landless People's Movement with four seats, as well as the National Unity Democratic Organisation, All People's Party, United Democratic Front, Republican Party, Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters with two seats each, while Swanu and the Rally for Democracy and Progress each have one seat.

Nandi-Ndaitwah called on Namibians to take accountability by ensuring they have registered for voting documents so that when it is time for the elections, everyone is ready to vote.

"We must not underdevelop ourselves. I am taking a pledge to the Namibian nation that I am going to perform my duties to the best of my ability in the service of the Namibian people. But I also want each and every Namibian to make the same commitment. One person with a commitment will not help, so we all need to commit," she said. -Nampa