Rwanda: Elections - Presidential, Parliamentary Hopefuls to Submit Candidacies On Friday

The National Electoral Commission will, on Friday, May 17, begin receiving candidacies for the presidency and parliamentary seats for the July elections. The process of submitting the candidacies of independent candidates and those from political parties will continue until May 30, NEC announced on Wednesday.

This came two days after the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations (NFPO) warned its member organisations against dirty money - money obtained illegally or not through any good or moral means - as they prepare for electoral campaigns.

Candidacies will be received during working hours, on work days. The aspirants were requested to notify the electoral commission at least 24 hours before they arrive at its headquarters in Nyarugenge District. Independent candidates started collecting signatures from their supporters on April 18. Independent presidential hopefuls are obliged to have 600 signatures from registered voters across the country, which translates to 12 people from each district.

The provisional list of approved candidates for the presidency, as well as parliament will be announced on June 6 while the final list will be announced on June 14.

The campaign period will begin on June 22 and close on July 13 before voting gets underway from July 14 to 16.