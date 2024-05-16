Zimbabwe: Concern Over Rising Smash and Grab Incidents in Harare

Harare residents have expressed concern over a marked increase in night time muggings in parts of the capital where motorists have been targeted in smash and grab incidents.

Neighbourhood watch committees, particularly in the northern suburbs, have been warning residents to be wary of criminals who are robbing motorists and commuters after dark.

Some private companies have also been advising their employees who work late shift to be on the lookout for robbers.

A number of robberies have been reported along Solomon Mujuru (formerly Kirkman) Road, Churchill Avenue, Simon Mazorodze (corner Willowvale) Road and at shopping centres including Avondale, Westgate and Sam Levy Village.

Police have however assured the public that they are in control of the situation.

The reassurance comes after a local construction company highlighted in an internal memorandum, over 20 hotspots where night mugging were reported to be rampant. The memo raised alarm among residents, prompting the police to issue a statement to calm the situation.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public to rely only on official statements from authorised police platforms.

He emphasised that the official crime report will be released by the Police Commissioner-General, Godwin Matanga, in June, which will provide a comprehensive overview of the crime situation in the country.

In a memo dated May 8, 2024, written to employees, the company said the criminals were not only targeting drivers but pedestrians as well.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This memo serves to inform you that there has been a marked increase in night mugging and smash and grab crimes in and around Harare.

"The criminals are not only targeting vehicle drivers but pedestrians as well. Smash and grab crimes are generally perpetrated at traffic lights-controlled intersections, all roundabouts where traffic slows down or comes to a complete stop and parking lots in shopping centres around Harare."

The most common identified hotspots were all intersections along Harare Drive, corners of Churchill and Borrowdale Road, Churchill and Second Street Extension, King George and Lomagundi Road, Quendon and West Road, Coventry and Rekai Tangwena Road, Rotten Row and Mbare Road and Lyton Road Filter into Rotten Row.

All intersections along Rotten Row from Josiah Tongogara up to Chitungwiza Road (including the Mupedzanhamo area), corner Chiremba Road and Glenara, corner Limpopo Road and Gleneagles, Limpopo Road from Gleneagles stretching up to Coventry Road (especially the railroad and Lyton Road underpass), all roundabouts (Kuwadzana, Highglen, Masasa, etc), Willowvale industrial area due to reduced human traffic at night were other identified hotspots.

Other spots include Avondale shopping centre, Chisipite shopping centre, Sam Levy's Village shopping centre, Westgate shopping centre, High Glen shopping centre, Machipisa shopping centre and Madokero shopping centre.