Zimbabwe: Family Unity Recognised As Crucial in Sustainable Development

Gloria Muruva and Mutsawashe Mashandure

Families must unite against, poverty, gender-based violence, drug and substance abuse, moral decadence and other social vices to be a key vehicle for social and economic development, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said yesterday.

Speaking in Harare, ahead of today's commemoration of the International Day of Families, Minister Mutsvangwa said the focus would this year be on raising awareness of the impact of climate change on the family unit and highlighting the role that families could play in broader climate action initiatives.

This year's them is: "Families and Climate Change." The main commemorations will be at Dotito Primary School in Mt Darwin District.

"This year's commemoration marks the 30th anniversary of the International Day of Families and the objective for this year's commemorations is to raise awareness on the impact of climate change on the family unit," the minister said.

The day was under the United Nations calendar of events, highlighting the importance of the family unit in the overall development of the nation.

"The family unit is the fundamental sub-unit of the community and the nation at large, which acts as the prime framework where all citizens are socialised and equipped for their future roles in the development of the country.

"The State and all institutions and agencies of Government at every level must protect and foster the institution of the family and in particular, must endeavour, within the limits of the resources available to them, adopt measures for the provision of care and assistance to mothers, fathers and other family members who have charge of children and the prevention of domestic violence," she said.

The minister urged the stakeholders to engage and invest in the sustainable growth, development and protection of the family unit.