Zimbabwe: Remembering an Easy-Going Servant of the Lord - Rev Elison Kamupira

There are people in life who are like the sun.

You see them during the day and when darkness falls, they disappear out of sight.

Some prefer calling them fair-weather friends!

Then some are like the moon. They light your way in darkness and when day approaches, you do not get to see or hear from them.

In as much as we need such people in our lives, their absence during those moments we want to share our happiness with them diminishes their dividend.

Then some are like the air that we breathe, they are there for you all the time, anywhere, everywhere. Your typical best friend!

I had such a friend whom I could count on, in Evangelist Elison Kamupira. This was until the early hours of May 11 when the Grim Reaper visited him.

Humba Makombe's passing on at the Avenues Clinic last Saturday at the age of 75 has robbed me of a brother, friend, counsellor, confidante, and business partner. Infact, the nation is poorer without him. At Nyaradzo, we are already starting to count our losses.

As I sit to write about Reverend Kamupira, so many miles away from home, a stream of memories from our shared past fills up my mind. I knew Humba was not feeling too well, going in and out of hospital in the last few months.

To get a second opinion on the state of his health, we sent him to South Africa early in the year. On his return, he looked so much better, and we all thought he would be back to his workstation in no time, like he used to do even when we all knew his health was failing.

Humba Makombe had been diagnosed with cancer of the colon about 10 years ago. That he fought the disease for a decade says something about the man; his tenacity, endurance, determination and above all, his strong Christian values.

Days before he met his maker, I decided I needed to spend some time with him and his wife, Maiguru Mai Kudzi.

I paid them a visit at their Houghton Park home, spending the day with them on Workers' Day.

Also visiting was a senior United Methodist Church (UMC) cleric, Reverend Nyanungo.

When I told Makombe about my impending travel overseas so we could continue to spread the gospel of Nyaradzo, he said I should go right ahead. There was no hint, neither, in his demeanour nor his voice that I was seeing him for the last time.

Like he always used to do, Makombe asked that he prays for me for journey mercies and blessings of the Creator. After saying our goodbyes, I thought I would see him again upon my return, only to receive the sad news of his passing on touching down, down-under.

Even though I am devastated by the loss, it would be a betrayal of what Baba Kudzi stood for if we do not use his passage to celebrate his life and the time that we shared in his living years.

The story of our relationship begins in our youth, long before the responsibilities of adulthood took hold. Despite being 15 years my senior, our paths first crossed in a time of youthful exuberance, and it was during those early years that I came to know the incredible man he was -- a mentor and a friend whose life's journey would forever be intertwined with my own. Our lives were woven together not just by everyday interactions but by the deep and meaningful moments we shared.

I vividly remember Makombe, as I affectionately called him, taking on the role of director of ceremonies at my wedding in March 1991, where his commanding presence and infectious humour brought light and laughter to Mavis and I's special day.

When it came time for him to tie the knot with the love of his life, Chipo, I had the honour of capturing their moments as their wedding photographer -- a role reversal that speaks volumes of the trust and brotherhood we shared.

Apart from his unflinching love for his maker, the Chaplain's role as a father was marked by his deep pride and joy. Witnessing his son Kudzi's academic success brought immense happiness to him and all of us who knew the family well.

To celebrate Kudzi's achievements in his Grade 7 exams, where he scored four points in the four subjects he sat for, we proudly awarded him a scholarship.

This gesture was our way of recognising the bright future ahead for Kudzi, something I know his father cherished deeply. I considered myself a part of his family, and he too was a part of mine.

Professionally, Humba was synonymous with Nyaradzo. Joining us in 2002, he was not just an employee but a pillar of our institution.

He was our mainstay, crafting the very foundation on which our brand stands today. His calling was that of touching the broken hearts, mourning the loss of their dear departed.

Nyaradzo was a no-name brand before he became part of it. He worked tirelessly together with the rest of the team, to raise the brand to where it is today, with him becoming the face of it. At no point did we exchange harsh words nor cross swords. He understood me well, like no other. Likewise, I knew what made him tick and we created the environment for him to unleash his God-given talents.

His interaction with our clients in their times of grief surpassed even my own, leaving a profound impact on the brand that transcended his official title. At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, he was one of Nyaradzo's heroes and heroines who were prepared to pay the ultimate price in serving the broken hearts that came through our service centres, mourning the untimely deaths of their loved ones.

Kamupira was Mr Nyaradzo -- friendly, loving, and compassionate, the very essence of our ethos as Sahwira Mukuru.

His journey of faith paralleled his professional ascent.

Known as Evangelist Kamupira within the UMC, his spiritual dedication was palpable.

In recognition of his profound impact both in and out of the church, Bishop Nhiwatiwa made an unprecedented decision when in 2019, he ordained him a pastor. This even when he had not gone through formal training as a Pastor. In his ordination speech, the Bishop acknowledged the talent, dedication and palpable calling Makombe had for the work of God.

Knowing how important the ordination was to him, I flew back from England to witness his crowning moment at Chisipite UMC.

Humba would go on to serve his pastoral appointment not in a traditional station, but right here at Nyaradzo, ministering to the multitudes of mourners with whom he came into contact, most of whom are Nyaradzo clients. That the Bishop ordained him and appointed him to Nyaradzo was a fitting acknowledgement of how deeply his spiritual and professional lives were intertwined.

Never missing a moment to promote his beloved Nyaradzo, I would be embarrassed on occasions where I was part of his audience at funerals when he spoke passionately, encouraging people to sign up with us.

In my mind, I thought, just by his presiding over a funeral was enough to remind mourners to prepare for the inevitable without him saying it. In remembering Humba, we celebrate a life beautifully lived and a legacy that will continue to inspire. His teachings on kindness, joy, and humanity will forever echo through the halls of Nyaradzo, guiding us as we strive to emulate his radiant spirit. Makombe, your memory will forever be cherished in the depths of my heart, in the halls of Nyaradzo, and in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing you.

Rest in peace my dear Humba Makombe.

To Maiguru Mai Kudzi, children Kudzi and Rufaro and our grandson Kupakwashe, your loss is our loss too. While Makombe is gone too soon, the Nyaradzo family will always be there for you.

Philip Mataranyika is Nyaradzo Group CEO.