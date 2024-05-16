Zimbabwe: War Vets Prepare for Congress

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) will soon hold its elective congress to elect a new leadership, in fulfilment of its constitutional requirements.

The last congress was held in 2013 in Masvingo where Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa and his executive were elected to superintend over the association.

ZNLWVA was supposed to hold their congress last year, but that was shelved due to other pressing issues such as the Zanu PF conference and the harmonised elections.

Speaking at the ZNLWVA meeting yesterday, the association's Political Commissar Cde Joel Mureremba said they were directed by President Mnangagwa, who is the patron of the association, to prepare for the elective congress.

"We are having a meeting here in Harare Province to inform our members about the impending ZNLWVA congress which was overdue. We are only waiting for the actual dates to hold the congress, which is anytime from now," said Cde Mureremba

Members, he said, are free to elect the leadership of their choice without fear of favour. "We also want unity among War Veterans. As an association, we are guided by the party's directive. Our patron is President Mnangagwa who is the party's First Secretary. As an association we are affiliated to Zanu PF," he said.

"President Mnangagwa gave us the nod to hold the congress and put proper structures which will represent the interests of our members, and we have already notified other provinces about the congress," he said.

He said the congress will be held according to the dictates of the constitution of the association.

Preparations for the congress are now at an advanced stage with all positions open for contest.