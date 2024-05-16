Zimbabwe: National Fire Week Launch On Today

AS the official start of the fire season on July 1 draws closer, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has moved to launch the National Fire Week today at Masimbi Farm of Shamva, Mashonaland Central.

The event will be running under the them: 'Prevent veld fires - Protect the environment and Livelihoods.'

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, the agency indicated that the 2024 anti-veld fire campaigns had begun and was inviting everyone to the launch.

The launch is meant to raise awareness among communities on the need to prevent veld fires by undertaking pre-fire suppression measures such as fireguard construction, biomass reduction and early controlled burning.

Every year, the second week of May is set aside for education and awareness raising on the dangers associated with veld fires and therein strategies for their prevention.

While the statutory veld fire season in Zimbabwe stretches from July 31 to October 31 each year, there is need to act swiftly and decisively this year in the light of the ravaging climate change-induced drought that naturally generated a lot of biomass.

The economic and environmental consequences of veld fires are far-reaching and severe. Fires not only destroy crops, forests, grazing land, livestock, and property, but also endanger biodiversity, water sources and air quality.

Veld fires also pose significant challenges to rangeland management for farmers.

They decimate grazing land, depriving livestock of essential forage and water sources. This loss not only threatens the survival of livestock but also undermines the resilience of pastoral communities that depend on rangeland resources for their livelihoods.

Veld fires also contribute to erosion and soil degradation by stripping away vegetation cover and exposing soil to erosion. The erosion of topsoil often has long-term implications for agricultural productivity and ecosystem health, exacerbating food insecurity and environmental degradation.

Furthermore, they create conditions conducive to the proliferation of invasive plant species, which can outcompete native vegetation and disrupt ecosystem dynamics. Controlling invasive species requires concerted efforts and resources, further complicating rangeland management strategies for most farmers.

Meanwhile, EMA's environmental education and publicity manager, Mrs Amkela Sidange has called upon members of the public to remain vigilant when handling fires.

"It is a good practice for every farmer to undertake fire risk audits ahead of each fire season and identify risk areas, including possible causes of fire and take appropriate preventative measures.

"Fire coordination activities have been strengthened between the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development and the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife for the purpose of protecting the environment, agricultural produce of both crops and animals, and agricultural equipment and infrastructure, which are key for economic prosperity," Mrs Sidange said.

She added that deliberately causing a fire that would go on to damage the environment, property or life was a wrongdoing, which courted a fine of level 8 (US$500) or one-year imprisonment. Starting a fire outside the residential or commercial property during the fire restriction period attracts a fine of level 8 (US$500) or one-year imprisonment.

The country recorded a 50 percent decline in veld fires in 2023 when 858 361, 9 hectares were decimated by 3 717 veld fires in the fire season, which was about half of the 7 511 fires recorded in 2022.

Mrs Sidange also advised farmers to practise hay baling to reduce biomass.