Zimbabwe: UAE Investors Explore Business Opportunities

A delegation of investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived in Harare last night to explore various investment opportunities in Zimbabwe, especially focusing on revamping the railway system, mining, low cost housing, energy and agriculture.

The Ploutus team, based in Dubai and the United States, is also set to unveil an aid package for Zimbabwe following a plea for assistance triggered by the El Nino-induced drought.

Their visit is a follow-up to President Mnangagwa's recent trip to the UAE, where he met some of the investors to discuss investment opportunities in Zimbabwe. Ploutus team said they had come to implement some of the projects discussed earlier in Dubai.

One of the investors, Mr Luis Vega, highlighted the delegation's commitment to supporting Government efforts to address the impact of the El Nino-induced drought.

"We are here to try to collaborate and invest in your country on some projects, which include railways, low-cost housing, and other things.

"We understand that the drought has left a devastating impact. So, what we would like to do is to reallocate some of the logistics from our companies to come into the country and provide much-needed aid."

Alex McLean, a former National Basketball Association player in the US who is now into business, expressed excitement at exploring opportunities in the sports sector.

"I would like to thank His Excellency, and I am very excited to be here. This is my first time in Zimbabwe and my interest area is sports and Africa has a lot of talent that can be developed," he said.

Special Presidential Investment Advisor, Mr Paul Tungwarara, who is leading the delegation in Zimbabwe expressed optimism about the potential investments. "They are keen on investing in various sectors, and we are excited to showcase the opportunities available in Zimbabwe," he said.

Legislator and CAPS Football Club owner Farai Jere who was also with the delegation praised the President's engagement and re-engagement drive, saying it was now paying dividends.