Zimbabwe: Beitbridge's Automation Boon for Border Efficiencies

The automation of services and separation of traffic at the newly transformed Beitbridge Border Post has been maintained and seen increased volumes of commercial traffic using this route, with commercial cargo now just taking three hours to clear, rather than the 24 hours in the past.

Government in a 17-and-half-year partnership with the Zimborders Consortium, upgraded the border that handles close to seven million travellers yearly and every day around 200 buses, 3000 light vehicles and 1200 cargo trucks. The upgrade cost US$300 million.

The border now has three terminals catering for cargo, buses, light motor vehicles and pedestrians, with the aid of automated and biometric services.

Under the partnership, Zimborders is managing and maintaining the facility pending the handover to the Government, when the full concession term has elapsed.

Zimborders Consortium general manager, Mr Nqobile Ncube said around 60 percent of commercial traffic was now cleared through automation.

"Automation enables efficiency and is meant to be the key driver to upping volumes of traffic that is going to be coming through the border post," he said.

"The thrust is to reduce as much as possible the human interface which, on many occasions, has been found to be the weak link in enabling faster and more efficient processes. At the same time we are looking at the coming up of the artificial intelligence systems in service delivery, and you will note that most of the things automation has also fall on the AI aspect. Naturally, we will also be adopting some of the AI technologies to even further enhance processes.

"The idea is to ensure that a person's travel through the border post is as hassle free as is possible whilst at the same time retaining and supporting Government agencies in ensuring that they execute their mandates in an efficient way that protects the country and generates efficient throughput for those entering or leaving the country through this facility."

There are a number of border agencies working at the border, mainly the Department of Immigration and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and various others under the security cluster, whose operations are directly linked to the automated border.

ZIMRA's corporate affairs executive, Mr Gladman Njanji, said the authority had started reaping the fruits of the new border post.

The authority has introduced fast cargo scanners, baggage scanners, sniffer dogs, drone surveillance technology at Beitbridge to better services, curb leaks and maximise revenue collection to fund major Government obligations.

"Ever since ZIMRA rolled out its digitalisation and automation programme, there has been a reduction of face to face interactions between officials and travellers, importers and exporters resulting in a huge improvement in terms of efficiency and service delivery," said Mr Njanji.

"The automation of manual processes resulted in the standardisation of workflows and procedures, and our clients, especially at ports of entry, are enjoying seamless services.

"A huge reduction in the turnaround time of clearances is also being recorded, and most importantly, the digitalisation and automation has ramped up the authority's ability to collect revenue as well as closing all possible leaks," he said.

The acting officer-in-charge of Immigration Services at Beitbridge, Mrs Canisia Magaya, said the border automation had resulted in expedited clearance that also came with the separation of traffic into three main categories.

She said it was now easier for the Immigration Department to record the movement captured for ease of reference and correct data for policy formulation, implementation and evaluation.

The biometrics, Mrs Magaya added, were helping immigration officials to flush out touts who had become a menace in the border town now that their access is limited.

"At the moment, we are able to detect at least 400 people weekly for violating border laws. These include touts and illegal migrants," she said.

"We strongly advise travellers to avoid the use of touts or wheeler dealers. Instead they must present themselves at the Immigration Service points to avoid inconveniences. They also should make use of valid travel documents."

Meanwhile, the motor vehicles and pedestrians' terminal that was closed between Monday afternoon and yesterday, following a gas leak at the Beitbridge Border Post building, was reopened last night after authorities fixed the challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a result of the gas leak, the border management was on Monday forced to evacuate the building and re-route traffic to the bus terminal.

Three terminals are catering for cargo, buses and light motor vehicles, as well as pedestrians at the port of entry.

Experts were called in to fix the problem ahead of the re-opening of the terminal.

Zimborders Consortium general manager Mr Nqobile Ncube said the terminal was opened around 5pm after the experts fixed the leak.

"We have been cleared to open following the fixing of the leak and inspections by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and other technocrats. Operations will resume at 1700 from Phase 3 (light vehicles and pedestrian's terminal)," said Mr Ncube.

"We thank all affected persons for their patience and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Traffic from the pedestrian terminal was re-routed to the bus terminal on Monday due to a gas-related occurrence and evacuation was undertaken as a precautionary measure.

"The challenge was identified and rectified and all relevant agencies were called on the ground."