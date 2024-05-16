Zimbabwe: Pomp and Fanfare At 4x4 Racing

THE local motor racing family once again met at Brondesbury Park in Nyanga at the weekend to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of 4x4 racing, which was birthed at the scenic Eastern Highlands resort place in 1994.

It was a hive of activity as the who is who of the local motor racing fraternity turned the event into a carnival atmosphere.

They joined Dale Kiggen, who won the first event that was held there in 1994 and competed again this year in the same vehicle, in celebrating this special occasion.

The event was about returning to its roots, encouraging new members and improving and testing off-road skills. The competition itself was very relaxed, in contrast to the main Castrol HP lubes Jamboree, which is scheduled for Donnybrook Park Raceway in Harare on August 31 and September 1. AC

There was a great vibe over the weekend and the competitors, sponsors, Hotel staff and the public all enjoyed it. It was all pomp and fanfare during this event.

And one of the country's top motor racing drivers, Hamish Perry, fresh from winning the 2024 Tiger Wheel&Tyre 1-Hour Endurance Race Day at Donnybrook on May 5, emerged as the top dog at this event in which he was voted as the overall best driver.

He damaged his vehicle but completed the race on two-wheel drive.

There were 21 entries and first place in the Short Wheel Base went to Cost Dopropoulos of Mutare.

First place in the Long Wheel Base was tied between Tasimba Mhiza and John Mostert.

This year's 4x4 event in Brondesbury was once again organised by the 4x4 Club and their secretary, Carol Weare, felt the event was a huge success.

"We ran a ladies course on Sunday Mother's Day, which encouraged some of the wives and sisters to compete.

"Many of the original participants returned to drive, now with their sons co-driving or also competing in the event.

"We hoped to promote the idea that this is a sport for the whole family.

"We will be holding a Junior Jamboree and Ladies Competition in the next weeks -- date to be confirmed.

"The Castrol HP lubes Jamboree will be held on August 31 and September 1 at Donnybrook in Harare. This will be the hardcore competition with the Extreme on Sunday afternoon.

"Brondesbury Park was the warm-up and the drivers are all excited and raring to go," Weare said.

The 4x4 racing is part of Formula Offroad competition, which is now a popular type of motorsport where drivers compete in precision driving through steep hills and extreme terrain with specially modified 4x4 vehicles.

Formula Offroad is a unique type of motorsport that was invented in Iceland.

With the hope of bringing in more money for the Icelandic rescue teams, the teams started to show their 4x4 trucks in action, tackling some rough terrain.

"It soon became more and more of a competition between the teams, and soon the teams were building specially made vehicles for just this purpose. The motorsport Formula Offroad was born."

Formula Offroad takes place in closed areas with no road traffic.

Rock mines, for example, which are usually just outside towns, are often used because they offer the right kind of terrain. Mostly the surface is driven just as it is but occasionally it's modified slightly for spectator experience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The tracks themselves are pretty makeshift, marked by old tires, flags, or sticks.

On the day of the event, the course marshal takes the drivers through the tracks on foot and explains how they are laid out and how they are supposed to be driven.

Each driver usually has a small team of assistants.

They help out by preparing the 4x4 and making repairs as needed during competition.

The trucks need to be large enough to carry the driver. They also need a "mobile garage", a welding shop, and spare parts for repairs done during competition.