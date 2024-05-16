Zimbabwe: New Registry Offices in Murehwa West to Enhance Service Delivery

Remember Deketeke and Rumbidzai Mushonga

In a significant development aimed at enhancing essential service delivery to the local community, a new Registrar's Office is being built in the Musami area in Murehwa West Constituency.

The offices, funded through Devolution Funds, are expected to provide essential services, including the issuance of identification documents, birth certificates and death certificates to communities in the district.

The initiative, which is part of the broader decentralisation efforts, seeks to bring Government services closer to the people, thereby reducing the need for individuals to travel long distances to access vital documents.

The office will offer services to people in Murehwa West, part of Murehwa North and Murehwa South and Goromonzi.

President Mnangagwa has said the decentralisation of various structures of Government must cascade from head office right down to ward level and deployment of personnel must reflect that thrust.

"The implementation of the devolution and decentralisation agenda should be strengthened now and going into the future. The decentralisation of various structures found at Ministry head offices must be cascaded to the sub-national levels right down to the ward level where Government must be most visible," President Mnangagwa said recently.

The Member of Parliament for Murehwa West, Cde Farai Jere said the building of the Registrar's Office is pivotal to the people in Musami and surrounding communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are very excited as a constituency that we are going to have IDs, birth and death certificates services at our doorsteps," he said.

"Our people have been travelling to Murehwa and Harare just to obtain these essential documents and it was expensive for them and now, one can just walk to get a birth certificate."

Cde Jere said the building of the Registrar's Office was progressing well with the project expected to be finished in the next four months.

"The Registrar's Office must decentralise its services to ward and village level so that it becomes easy for us to register our children, access information on requisite requirements for one to register an orphan among other things," said a community member in the area.

Registrar General Henry Machiri said the new office will provide surrounding people with essential documents.

"This office is not being built by the registry office but it is an initiative by the community to ease obtaining of essential documents. The office if finished will provide birth and death certificates services as well as national identification cards," he said.

A villager Mrs Agness Moyo welcomed the development

"We do not have money for transport to access the Registrar's Office in Harare. What makes it even more difficult is that in some instances we have to take witnesses with us to the Registrars' Office, only to be told to go back and collect other missing documents such as birth records and baby cards," she said.