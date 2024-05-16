Uganda: Joel Isabirye Appointed Editor in Chief At Us-Based Journal

Seasoned media consultant and multidisciplinary professor Dr. Joel Isabirye has been appointed as the editor in chief of the Africa Journal of Interdisciplinary Research (AJIR).

The appointment was communicated in a May 13 letter in which Board of the U.S. based Journal set the tasks that they expect the renowned scholar to implement.

"In this position, you are expected to spearhead the publication of high-quality issues every month. You will work with your editorial team to receive, vet, and send articles to reviewers and monitor the revisions accepted contributors make to the journal," the letter reads.

Dr. Isabirye, who doubles as the Head of Department of Journalism and Media Studies at Kampala International University (KIU), has a long history of involvement in the academic sphere. He started his career in academia at the Centre for Basic Research (CBR) in Kololo Kampala Uganda, an institution formed by Professor Mahmood Mamdani.

In 2011, he was briefly appointed as a Professor at Mississipi University in Southern United States before working for Starford University and Stafford University prior to joining Kampala International University.

The Africa Journal of Interdisciplinary Research (AJIR) focuses on themes related to African affairs and has a monthly schedule of issues that include humanities for January, May and September ; science and technology for February, June, October; business, economic and management for March, July, November and education for April, August, December.

For authors intending to submit articles, the format of submission seen by this news website shows that authors of the journal are required to structure their articles as follows: Title, Author (s) and author, contact; Abstract; Introduction; Literature and Theory; Methods; Results; Discussion; Conclusion, Recommendations and Implications; and Declaration of Interest.

The journal accepts articles of 7,000-8,000 words and uses a Harvard Referencing Citation Style. All authors are required to use Font 12, Calibri with a spacing of 1.5

To ensure quality controls, the journal policy states that "all manuscripts will be published on merit and subject to a double blind peer review within a two to four weeks period."

This appointment is another addition to the many hats worn by Prof. Isabirye, whose career has cut across numerous disciplines in academia and professional practice.