South Africa: NHI Fund Will Take Decades to Roll Out - - We Answer Your Burning Questions

analysis

Daily Maverick readers have sent us many questions -- some excited, some anxious about the National Health Insurance fund plans announced on 15 May.

We want to stress an important fact. The law's implementation is years away and its final implementation -- when the truly big changes happen -- is three decades away. Information is important and understanding vital, but worry is not. In the following months, we will bring you good information and solid facts, taking counsel from the finest thinkers across our country.

In Financial Mail this week, the National Treasury's Mark Blecher, who has led the team in health financing for years, said he thought it would take three decades to fully implement the NHI. He made it clear that any tax increases required would be funded gradually. What is also clear is that various parts of the law's implementation will be taken to court by various bodies and that the finalisation of the court battles will also be long drawn out.

Here are your questions answered.

Question: What was President Cyril Ramaphosa thinking?!

Answer: About power. The ANC is facing a tough election battle -- the toughest in 30 years. It will do all it can to win a majority in the 29 May elections. And the final push over the next fortnight is crucial for the party. You...