Africa: AU Ban On Cruel Donkey Skin Trade a Game-Changer but Enforcement Challenges Linger

Donkeys are an important part of life across Africa -- it's now up to countries to ensure the ban is implemented.

In February this year, African leaders outlawed the donkey skin trade. The historic continent-wide ban, which prohibits killing these animals for their skin, marks a crucial step in safeguarding Africa's 33 million donkeys from theft, trafficking and slaughter.

The ban was adopted at the African Union (AU) summit on 18 February. It also aims to ensure the welfare and sustenance of communities that depend on these animals.

The trade has become a global challenge. Demand is rising from China for the gelatin extracted from donkey skins, popularly known as ejiao -- a traditional Chinese 'medicine' believed to cure a range of illnesses, with unverified efficacy. Around 5.9 million donkeys are slaughtered annually worldwide to meet the escalating demand for ejiao, which is also used to make food and beauty products.

The cruel trade is detrimental to African communities, where donkeys are an important asset to about 158 million people. These placid creatures have long been valued as loyal companions and a critical means of transport. They are vital work animals for carrying goods, tilling the land and pulling water from wells. Declining numbers shift the burden of hard labour to women and children in rural communities.

