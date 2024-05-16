Namibia Launches First Creative Summit

Namibia will soon host its first-ever creative summit, themed 'The Economy of Talent'.

Events management company Mindscape Events Namibia, the National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) and the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) have joined hands to host the Namibia Creative Summit.

Also joining the initiative are Future Media, Fresh FM, 99 FM and Simply You Magazine.

Speaking at the media launch in Windhoek on Wednesday, Mindscape events coordinator Ndilimeke Nambinga said the summit would bring together creatives from various sectors, the media, corporate entities and economic policymakers.

"The summit aims to foster investment in the creative arts by prioritising education, trade, industrialisation, and the provision of essential infrastructure," she said.

Nambinga said the theme is aimed at "unlocking the developmental agenda of the Namibian creative sector and its contribution to the economy".

Mindscape co-founder Gordon Jay said the company envisions the summit to be a platform to cultivate overall growth in the arts industry.

"Our goal is to stimulate growth in the creative industry and contribute to socio-economic development by fostering innovative idea sharing and unveiling dynamic solutions that promote connections, engagement and collaborations within the creative subsectors," he said.

NACN chairperson Cisle Jacobs said the council is thrilled to form part of the groundbreaking initiative.

"The National Arts Council of Namibia will endorse and indeed support this inaugural Namibia Creative Summit," she said.

Cisle said the summit would serve as a significant milestone for the creatives in the industry as far as economic development is concerned.

Jacobs said the NACN would contribute N$200 000 towards the endeavour.