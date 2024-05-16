Kenya: Safaricom Restores Internet Services After Undersea Fibre Cut

16 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Safaricom has restored its Internet services to full network capacity and stability following last Sunday's undersea fibre cable cut that affected and disrupted the services.

In a statement, the telco said that it resolved the problem by acquiring additional capacity from other undersea cable providers.

"We are happy to inform our customers and stakeholders that we have now resumed full network capacity and stability following last Sunday's undersea cable cuts that affected some of our services," it noted in a statement.

The service provider added that it will continue monitoring its network to ensure the stability of services as it works closely with impacted undersea cable suppliers for speedy resolution on the repair works.

"We sincerely thank our engineers for working round the clock to keep the country connected through optimization and quickly onboarding additional capacity from the undersea cables. We sincerely apologize to customers who may have experienced slower than expected speeds on our network during this period," it added.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), however, revealed that the backlog generated by the outage might take some time to clear.

While addressing the state of the country's internet connectivity, the Authority's Director General David Mugonyi commended efforts made by mobile network operators and internet service providers to restore internet services and keep the country connected through the acquisition of additional capacity in other undersea fibre cables.

"We thank industry players for their hard work in ensuring the country remains connected to data services and all consumers for their patience. While this has led to near normal services, the backlog generated by the outage might take some time to clear," said Mugonyi CA director general.

The internet disruption affected customers across the country as a result of an outage in one of the undersea cables that delivers internet traffic in and out of the country.

