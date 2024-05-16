Somalia and Iraq Strengthen Ties in High-Level Talks

Manama — In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre of Somalia and President Abdul Latif Rashid of Iraq convened in Manama, Bahrain, on the sidelines of the 33rd session of the Arab League summit.

The meeting, which took place on May 16, 2024, aimed at reinforcing the historic ties between the two nations, with a particular focus on enhancing security cooperation and addressing mutual interests.

The high-level talks were part of a broader effort to strengthen bilateral relations between Somalia and Iraq, both of which are grappling with the challenges posed by terrorism. The leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the security sector, as well as in the fields of economy, culture, education, and health.

Prime Minister Barre underlined the long-standing relationship between Somalia and Iraq, emphasizing the common interests of the two countries in fighting violent extremism. The talks also focused on the interests of the two countries that are beneficial to both peoples, highlighting the importance of mutual cooperation in various sectors.

This meeting comes at a crucial time for both nations. Somalia has been battling the al-Shabaab insurgency, while Iraq has been facing its own security challenges. The enhanced cooperation between the two countries is expected to contribute to regional stability and security.

The meeting was part of a series of engagements between the two leaders. They have previously discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the security sector and other sectors for the mutual benefit of the citizens of the two countries.

The Arab League leaders are meeting in Bahrain to discuss a range of issues, including current events in the Red Sea, the threat to navigation in the Arabian Gulf, border problems between Djibouti and Eritrea, the bloody conflict in Sudan, and several other Arab countries.

The summit also aims to re-present the Arab initiative that was put forward in 2002, which stipulates that the Arab countries recognize Israel in exchange for the establishment of a Palestinian state within the borders of June 7, 1976.

This high-level meeting between Somalia and Iraq signifies a commitment to strengthen bilateral ties and address shared challenges. It underscores the importance of regional cooperation in tackling security issues and promoting mutual interests.