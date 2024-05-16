Malawi: Human Rights Lawyers Organisation Takes Up Poor Woman's Illegal Vending Case in Lilongwe

A human rights lawyers organisation has bailed out a Lilongwe woman who is facing prosecution for illegal vending in the Capital City by providing her with probono services in court.

Lawyers Forum for Human Rights has also provided Olive Leko K100,000 cash to boost her business.

Acting chairperson of Lawyers Forum for Human Rights, Gerald Makokola says in a statement lawyer Gift Nankhuni will represent Leko in court.

Leko was arrested on Monday when Lilongwe city authorities impounded her boiled sweet potatoes which she was selling in Area 47 and arrested her for illegal vending.

The case comes up in court on Friday, May 17, 2024.