South Africa Suffers a Fresh Blow in Bushiri Case As Court Reject Protection of Witness From Being Grilled

It never rains but pour for South African government in the ongoing extradition case involving Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife, Mary, as the Chief Resident Magistrate Court has rejected their application to have the defense change the questioning techniques used in the cross examination.

On Tuesday, during cross examining South Africa's only witness, Sibongile Mnzinyathi who is the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for Gauteng Province, the South African government, through State advocate Dzikondianthu Malunda objected to some of the questions, saying they are supposed to be asked during the trial.

The matter was adjourned to today so that the court provides directions on the issue which Malunda raised.

In her ruling today, presiding Magistrate Madalitso Khoswe Chimwanza, said the questions were in line with purposes of establishing sufficiency during the inquiry at the preliminary stage of the case.

"Asking questions to establish sufficiency is not out of order at preliminary stage, therefore this court overrules the objections raised by the state," she ruled.

In this case, the court is proceeding with cross examination of Mnzinyathi by Bushiri lawyers Wapona Kita and Annelen Van De Heever.