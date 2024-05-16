South Africa Suffers a Fresh Blow in Bushiri Case As Court Reject Protection of Witness From Being Grilled

16 May 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

It never rains but pour for South African government in the ongoing extradition case involving Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife, Mary, as the Chief Resident Magistrate Court has rejected their application to have the defense change the questioning techniques used in the cross examination.

On Tuesday, during cross examining South Africa's only witness, Sibongile Mnzinyathi who is the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for Gauteng Province, the South African government, through State advocate Dzikondianthu Malunda objected to some of the questions, saying they are supposed to be asked during the trial.

The matter was adjourned to today so that the court provides directions on the issue which Malunda raised.

In her ruling today, presiding Magistrate Madalitso Khoswe Chimwanza, said the questions were in line with purposes of establishing sufficiency during the inquiry at the preliminary stage of the case.

"Asking questions to establish sufficiency is not out of order at preliminary stage, therefore this court overrules the objections raised by the state," she ruled.

In this case, the court is proceeding with cross examination of Mnzinyathi by Bushiri lawyers Wapona Kita and Annelen Van De Heever.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.