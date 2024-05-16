Morocco: Moroccan Government Chief Holds Talks With Lebanese Peer During Arab Summit

Manama — In a diplomatic engagement on Thursday, the Head of the Moroccan Government, Aziz Akhannouch, met with his Lebanese counterpart, Najib Mikati, in Manama. The discussions took place on the sidelines of the 33rd session of the Arab League Council at the summit level.

Accompanied by Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, Akhannouch reviewed several issues of mutual interest with Mikati. The meeting underscored the strong and enduring cooperative and solidarity relations between Morocco and Lebanon.

Both leaders stressed the importance of activating bilateral cooperation mechanisms across various fields. Akhannouch emphasized Morocco's commitment, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, to enhancing relations with Lebanon. He reaffirmed that Morocco has consistently supported Lebanon in its national endeavors.

The Lebanese delegation at the talks included Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, Minister of Agriculture Abbas Hajj Hassan, Minister of Information Ziad Makary, and Minister of Education Abbas Halabi.