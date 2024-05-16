Somalia's Cabinet Discusses Defense Agreement With Kenya

Mogadishu — In a recent weekly meeting chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister, Salah Jama, the cabinet of Somalia was briefed on the country's security updates by the Defence and Internal Security Ministers. Among the key points of discussion was the presentation of a draft defense agreement between Somalia and Kenya to the ministers for review.

The meeting, which took place on Thursday, highlighted the importance of this proposed defense agreement as part of Somalia's broader efforts to enhance security and stability within its borders and across the region.

The draft agreement is expected to outline the terms and conditions for cooperation between the two neighboring countries in various areas of defense and security, including intelligence sharing, joint military operations, and capacity building.

The Somali government has been actively working to strengthen its security forces and combat threats from terrorist groups such as Al-Shabaab. The proposed defense agreement with Kenya is seen as a crucial step in this direction, as it aims to foster greater collaboration and coordination between the two countries in their fight against terrorism and other security challenges.

The ministers at the meeting were given the opportunity to review the draft agreement and provide their input and feedback. This collaborative approach is intended to ensure that the final agreement reflects the interests and concerns of all relevant stakeholders and is in line with the broader goals of the Somali government in terms of security and stability.

The proposed defense agreement between Somalia and Kenya is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, following the cabinet's review and approval. Once ratified, the agreement will mark a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries and pave the way for enhanced cooperation in the field of defense and security.

The meeting also discussed other important matters related to the country's security situation, including the ongoing efforts to combat Al-Shabaab and the implementation of a new social media policy proposed by the Education Ministry.

The cabinet's focus on these issues underscores the government's commitment to addressing the various security challenges facing Somalia and its determination to create a more secure and stable environment for its citizens.

As Somalia continues to make progress in its security and development efforts, the proposed defense agreement with Kenya represents a significant step forward in the country's journey toward a more peaceful and prosperous future.