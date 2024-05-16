Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Djibouti's President Guelleh On the Sidelines of the Arab Summit

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, on the sidelines of the 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said the two Presidents affirmed the depth of the Egyptian-Djiboutian relations. They stressed their keenness on enhancing cooperation in various fields and on promoting them toward broader prospects, reflecting the two countries' common interests, notably at the economic, commercial, and investment levels.

The meeting addressed the situation in the region. President El-Sisi and President Guelleh emphasized the need to safeguard security and stability in the Horn of Africa region, confirming their keenness on holding constant consultations. President El-Sisi reiterated Djibouti's significant role in the region, lauding its efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

The talks also touched on the situation in the Red Sea region. President El-Sisi underscored Egypt's firm stance on the need to end the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, considering it the main cause for the expansion of instability in the region. Within this context, both sides emphasized the critical need to restore calm in Bab el-Mandeb Strait, stressing the importance of coordinating efforts among Red Sea riparian states and of enhancing their joint cooperation, as the main stakeholders in the stability of this region.