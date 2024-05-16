Mauritius: Russian Ambassador Klimovskiy Pays Courtesy Call On Prime Minister Jugnauth

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Konstantin Klimovskiy, paid a courtesy call, this afternoon, on the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, in Port Louis.

Throughout his ministerial career, various responsible posts were entrusted to Mr Klimovskiy, such as the Consul General of the Russian Federation in Strasbourg from 2007 to 2011, the Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of Russia in Tunis from 2011 to 2014, the Deputy Director of the Department for Relations with the Compatriots Abroad, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2014 to 2017, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Mauritius since October 2017.

It is recalled that Mauritius and Russia share cordial bilateral relations. In this context, several projects have been implemented regarding fisheries, the fight against terrorism and drugs, education, and scientific research. The two countries also intend to work together in other fields, such as international rights and the challenges of the 21st century.