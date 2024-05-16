Zimbabwe: Saul to Face Manica Diamonds Again

Just a week after his last assignment with Bikita Minerals ended in defeat to Manica Diamonds, new GreenFuel coach, Saul Chaminuka, will face the high-riding Gems Boys again this weekend.

Bikita Minerals were handed a 1-0 defeat by Manica Diamonds at Sakubva, in what marked the end of Chaminuka's brief flirtation with the lithium miners.

He was finally unveiled as GreenFuel coach yesterday, while Bikita also broke their silence and officially confirmed the former Warriors assistant coach's departure.

And as fate would have it, Chaminuka's first game with GreenFuel is a return to Sakubva to face the same opponents -- Manica Diamonds.

Chaminuka was not immediately available to discuss his return to face long-time friend Jairos Tapera.

But the GreenFuel management was happy to finally land their man and shake off the late charge by Premiership rivals TelOne, who had tried to snatch the coach.

Having appeared to better the GreenFuel offer, TelOne had become favourites to land the most-sought after coach.

However, GreenFuel reportedly made another counter offer as they remained determined to get their man and yesterday, they eventually unveiled Chaminuka.

Chaminuka will be assisted by Taurai Mangwiro, who took charge of GreenFuel's win over ZPC Kariba last weekend. While GreenFuel chairman Fredson Moyo was happy to have finally acquired the services of Chaminuka, TelOne remain on the hunt for a coach after parting ways with Tendai Chikuni, leaving Chasten Ngondonga in charge, albeit, on an interim basis.

"Experienced coaches bring a lot of positives in all aspects of the game," said Moyo.

"I expect him to provide guidance, motivation and support to players as well as helping them to stay focused and motivated throughout their training and competition," Moyo said.

"This is important because this season we are competing at a higher level compared to our maiden season in the league and the objectives are different.

"The pressure to bring positive results is very intense. We are a result-driven club and we will continue fighting for the sake of the badge. I would also like to thank our supporters and community for the unwavering support from the start of the season to where we are today," said Moyo.

In confirming Chaminuka's departure, Bikita Minerals thanked the coach for "his hard work and efforts" in the five months they have been together.

"The search for a new head coach will be thorough and is already underway.

"While that work is being undertaken, the existing coaching staff, led by Arnold Jani with the assistance of Dylan Chivandire, Bheki Ndebele, Heydays Mugeji and Maxwell Nyamupanedengu, will take charge of the first team with their immediate focus being our next game at Sakubva against Chegutu Pirates on Saturday," Bikita Minerals said.