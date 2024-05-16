Zimbabwe: Nyamupfukudza Makes His Presence Felt

A Number of young Zimbabwean motocross riders, led by Victor Nyamupfukudza, powered through dust and grit this past weekend during the second round of the Zambian National Championship series held at Eureka Motocross Club in Lusaka.

Leading the charge was nine-year-old Nyamupfukudza, who delivered a "not-so-bad" performance by coming second in both the 65cc and 85cc classes, leaving his competitors in a cloud of orange dust.

This performance is a testament to his dedication to the sport and that a "keep on pushing" attitude pays off, according to his father and manager, Simbarashe Nyamupfukudza, who accompanied and watched his son in action in Lusaka on Sunday.

"Yes, Victor did well but not according to our expectations, he raced in two classes 65cc and 85cc; and he came 2nd in both classes.

"He was expecting to do more in the 65cc Class. He tried hard though but he couldn't match the Zambian guy who was in front, the gap was too much if not humiliating!" Simbarashe Nyamupfukudza said.

Leo Esterncroft of Zambia came first in the 65cc Class while third place went to promising Zimbabwean rider Chris Mfanechiya.

Another young Zimbabwean rider Wade Cameron was forced to settle for fourth place.

Simbarashe Nyamupfukudza said the numbers of competitors in Zambia were not pleasing "as compared to those in South Africa and at home in Zimbabwe".

Victor Nyamupfukudza made his way to Lusaka after missing out on the third round of the 2024 South African National Championship which was held at Bloemfontein Offroad Club (BORC) on May 4.

He was supposed to compete in both the 65cc and 85cc classes but his air tickets to South Africa were not delivered on time and he had no choice but to stay at home in Zimbabwe.

This left the country's senior champion rider Emmanuel Bako as the country's sole representative at this event where he wagged his tail vigorously in the 125 High School Class in which he came first overall, for his first win in the South African Nationals this year.

According to reports from BORC, the MX High School and Supermini classes had 20 125s and 1 Supermini line-up. Again, a total mix of results, keeping you on your toes throughout the whole race.

Heat 1 had Emmanuel Bako taking the win followed by Kade van Deventer in 2nd and Tristan Durow in 3rd while Heat 2 saw Trey Cox winning with Durow in 2nd and Emmanuel Bako in 3rd.

Resulting in a top 5 of Emmanuel Bako for the overall win on his KTM, Cox on his KTM in 2nd, Durrow on a KTM in 3rd, Kade van Deventer on a Gas in 4th, and Ryan Adleron a Husqvarna in 5th.

Supermini had only Blake Frost 29 on his KTM.

Meanwhile, the dates of the next round of the South African Nationals have been revised.

"The revised race dates are as follows: Round 4 - 15 June 2024 Teza MX Track, Richard's Bay; Round 5 - 27 July 2024 Thunder Valley, Pietermaritzburg, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

"These changes have been made to ensure the smooth running of the championship and to accommodate various factors that impact scheduling".