Kenya: How AFC Leopards Can Help Gor Mahia Win FKF Premier League Title

Nairobi — Gor Mahia will have one hand on the FKF Premier League title by the time they go to bed on Wednesday night, with four matches to go, but that will require a bit of help from their sworn enemies, AFC Leopards.

Gor are nine points ahead of second placed Kenya Police FC, who play Leopards on Wednesday afternoon at the Dandora Stadium.

If Salim Babu's men lose to Leopards, then Gor Mahia will have it all but sealed on Thursday if they beat KCB at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang'a. They will only require a point on the weekend to be mathematically confirmed as champions for the 21st time.

Leopards have ambition of their own, as they look to finish within the top five. With three wins in their last four matches, Ingwe are on sixth spot with 44 points and can move as high as fourth if they win and the teams above them, City Stars and Bandari FC suffer defeat.

Ingwe come into the game with some good luck in Dandora, having not lost any match they have played at the newly constructed stadium, and thrashed FC Talanta 3-0 last weekend there.

Police seeking to push for second

Buit it will not be an easy duel against Police, who are seeking to push for a second place finish and delay Gor Mahia's party. Police are two points ahead of third placed Tusker FC, who play City Stars in South C, and will be keen to ensure they bag three points to secure their place.

Salim Babu has not lost a single match since taking charge of the team at the turn of the new year, and his side has won their last five matches, four of them with 2-1 scorelines.

Meanwhile, Tusker will be playing at the Police Sacco Stadium on the back of three successive wins, and Robert Matano's men are keen to push to second spot, especially if Ingwe beat Police.

A win takes them to 55 points. "It will not be an easy match but our target as a team is to continue with our good run and finish as strong as possible. We have the motivation and we will battle hard. It is unfortunate that things have not gone well this season, but we are determined to finish strong," says defender Boniface Onyango.

In other fixtures this Wednesday, Bandari will face off with Muhoroni Youth at the Muhoroni Stadium, in a match that will be massively crucial for the latter.

Muhoroni second from bottom

Muhoroni are second from bottom with 27 points and crucially need a win to boost their survival hopes. A win takes them to 30 points and potentially off the red zone, and will give their all to try milk out maximum points.

Bandari are seeking to ensure they don't leave the top five bracket. Pressure has been circling around their heads having not won any of their last five matches with two losses and three draws.

Another massive relegation fight will be at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homabay when Shabana FC host FC Talanta. Talanta are 14th with 30 points while resurgent Shabana are two points below. Tore Bobe had been on a good run of three successive wins before last weekend's narrow defeat to leaders Gor Mahia.

Sammy Omollo's men are keen to pick a point as it will most certainly put them closer to safety. Victory takes them to 31 points, swapping places with Talanta.

Another relegation fighting side, Sofapaka, will meanwhile be at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, taking on Posta Rangers, in another match with crucial importance. A win takes them to 31 points and definitely out of the red zone.

FKF Premier League weekend fixtures (kick off 3pm unless stated):

AFC Leopards vs Kenya Police FC, Bidco United vs Ulinzi Stars (12pm) (Dandora Stadium), Nairobi City Stars vs Tusker FC (Police Sacco Stadium), Shabana FC vs FC Talanta (Raila Odinga Stadium, Homabay), Muhoroni Youth vs Bandari FC (Muhoroni Stadium), Murang'a Seal; vs Kariobangi Sharks (Sportpesa Arena), Kakamega Homeboyz vs Nzoia Sugar (Mumias), Sofapaka vs Posta Rangers (Machakos).