South Africa: Showmax Now Streaming Bruce Willis' Last Epic Role Alongside Nomzamo Mbatha in Assassin

Action movie star Bruce Willis has built up quite an impressive resume with a career spanning more than 20 years.

The 69-year-old Diehard star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023 and announced his retirement from Hollywood that same year.

His final curtain call is the action-packed movie Assassin alongside South Africa's very own Nomzamo Mbatha.

Bruce Willis fans will be able to watch the film after Showmax announced they would be streaming it this month.

"SAFTA and Africa Movie Academy Award nominee Nomzamo Mbatha (Shaka iLembe, Coming 2 America, Isibaya) stars in Assassin opposite Emmy winner Bruce Willis (Die Hard, Pulp Fiction) in his final role," read a press release sent by Showmax.

"Willis plays Valmora, the head of a private military operation that uses experimental tech to conduct deadly covert missions. When an agent dies during a secret assignment, his wife Alexa (Mbatha) steps in to bring the killer to justice."

During an interview with Sunday World, the actress said, "I was very nervous, but once I started production, the nerves vanished. I wasn't nervous at all.

"I enjoyed working with him so much. He still has that amazing smirk, the Bruce Willis smirk."

Bruce's wife Emma Heming recently joined a panel discussion with the Association of Frontemporal Degeneration.

When asked how his diagnosis affected the family, TMZ reported her as saying it was a massive weight off her shoulders, and now they have the much-needed support and resources that were previously not available to them.

His daughter Rumer Willis gave an update on his health at the screening of her new movie My Divorce Party. "He's great. Yeah, yeah, doing okay. Thank you so much for asking," she told Fox News Digital.