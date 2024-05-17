Africa: Rwanda-Based Drinking Water Firm Among Africa's Fastest Growing Companies

Jibu Inc., a food and beverages firm that specializes in producing and supplying affordable drinking water, has been ranked among Africa's fastest rising companies in 2024 by Financial Times.

Jibu was ranked 123 out of 125 firms that were recognized as one of Africa's emerging enterprises.

This is the third time that the Financial Times has recognized Africa's top growing companies, notably those who continued to develop despite the fact that many countries are trying to recover from the Covid pandemic.

ALSO READ: Lessons local enterprises can pick from Jibu's franchise model

Jibu has been growing at an absolute growth rate of 37.93 per cent and a compound annual growth rate of 11.32 per cent in 2022. The company's revenue in 2022 was $3.3 million from $2.39 million in 2019.

As of 2022, it employed 136 people, compared to 87 in 2019.

Bruno Leandre Tuyisenge, Rwanda Country Manager of Jibu, expressed enthusiasm highlighting that their business model is being recognized not only in Rwanda, but also in Africa and globally.

"We don't aim at maximizing profit, but ensuring affordability and accessibility by focusing on the impact from small margins, this maintains customer satisfaction, loyalty and increases the Jibu market," he said, adding that their goal is to replicate their business model across Africa.

Jibu currently operates in eight African countries.