Rwanda: RDF, Ministry of Health Launch Nationwide Campaign to Treat Over 5,000 Cataracts Patients

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and Ministry of Health medical personnel on Thursday, May 16, launched a joint nationwide treatment campaign targeting 5,000 people afflicted with cataracts, as part of the Defence and Security Citizen Outreach Programme 2024 that started in March.

A cataract, very common in elder people, is a cloudy area in the lens of the human eye - the clear part of the eye that helps to focus light. Military medical specialists deployed mainly in rural areas under the three-month programme had treated, free of charge, 32,069 patients in 10 rural districts, earlier this month.

The medical outreach specifically for treating patients with cataracts was launched at Rutongo District Hospital in Rulindo District. A related RDF statement indicates that an April 26 to May 2 screening phase targeted people of age 50 and above, who are experiencing eye complications.

While launching the medical activities, the Minister of Health, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, stated that the ministry is working with the RDF Medical Health Service to ensure that activities are undertaken throughout the year rather than periodically.

"We are seeking partners to support and sustain the initiative, enabling all health practitioners to take ownership and ultimately reduce the number of people waiting for surgeries or specialist visits. We aim to regularly reach out to individuals in their villages, as we have done this year," Nsanzimana said.

RDF Military Health Service Chief of Staff, Maj Gen Dr Ephrem Rurangwa, stated that medical personnel are now reaching patients in their homes and health centers.

"Previously, we were based at Rwanda Military Hospital, in Kigali, but now we have extended our services to rural health centers and villages. We should be proud that patients no longer need to come to Kigali to meet us," he said.

RDF ophthalmologists initiated a nationwide eye care campaign to combat blindness in 2002 with just three ophthalmologists.

Lately, the RDF Medical Health Service has expanded to include approximately 28 ophthalmologists deployed countrywide.

This year's Defence and Security Outreach Programme 2024 will encompass initiatives such as the construction of 31 homes for people in need, construction of 15 Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres, construction of 13 bridges, and the distribution of four boats.

Other efforts include the distribution of 800 livestock for community farming, provision of medical treatment, water and electricity supply to 327 households, and enhancement of other infrastructures.