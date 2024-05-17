Rwanda: Explainer - What Are the Requirements for Presidential Candidates?

On Friday, May 17, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) will officially start receiving candidature submissions from individuals aspiring to contest for the presidency of the country in the elections scheduled for July 15.

As the process gets underway, presidential hopefuls have a list of requirements they must fulfil before they can be allowed to run for the office. These range from being Rwandan citizens and having showed good character in the community, to being in a good health condition.

In this article, we look at the key requirements essential for running for president in Rwanda.

First, among the prerequisites is the provision that presidential hopefuls must be Rwandan citizens by origin and should not hold citizenship of any other country. Citizenship by origin entails having at least one parent originating from Rwanda.

In addition, the candidates must be at least 35 years of age, and should have exhibited integrity in their communities. They should showcase evidence of not having any history of criminal convictions resulting in sentences exceeding six months.

As they submit their candidature, various documents must accompany their application, including a letter addressed to the president of the electoral commission, expressing the individual's intent to contest for the presidential office, as well as the candidate's birth certificate and proof of Rwandan citizenship issued by the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration.

Presidential hopefuls who formerly worked in public offices or any other position that requires them to declare their assets annually are obligated to submit to NEC evidence that they have been compliant.

In Rwanda, public officials are mandated to annually declare their assets as part of the anti-corruption and embezzlement measures. The requirement extends to high-ranking figures such as the President, the Senate President, parliamentary speaker, the Chief Justice, the Prime Minister, cabinet members, lawmakers, senior officers of the Rwanda Defence Force and the police, as well as key local government officials, judges, and prosecutors, among others.

Individuals vying for presidency must also submit a self-written document affirming that their sole citizenship is Rwandan. In case they previously had citizenship of other countries, they should present documents that show that they renounced them.

For candidates representing political parties, they should provide endorsement documentation from their political party, affirming that they were fronted by it for the candidacy.

For independent candidates, NEC requires them to submit at least 600 signatures from citizens across the country, endorsing their candidacy.

At least 12 of these signatures should be from each of the country's 30 districts.

The independents must also present a unique symbol for ballot representation, unlike candidates from political parties whose logos suffice.

In addition, they must furnish their national identity cards along with a health certification from a district, referral, or university hospital, ensuring they are free from chronic illnesses that could hinder them from fulfilling their presidential duties in case they are elected.