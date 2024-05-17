Angola: Paternity Denial Named One of Causes for Family Breakdown

Soyo — Paternity denial, domestic violence and accusations of witchcraft have been identified as the main causes of family breakdown in the municipality of Soyo, northern Zaire province.

This was disclosed to ANGOP by the sociologist and university lecturer Paulo Matuba, adding that family breakdown is a cross-cutting issue that has resulted in the decay of society's moral and civic values and an increase in crime.

Speaking as part of the International Family Day the academic exemplified that the phenomenon of street children, which we see all over the country, is the result of the collapse of some families, thus increasing what he called "orphans of living parents".

"An abandoned child is a potential candidate for crime, because as they grow up their needs increase. And the only way to satisfy them is through criminal activity," Matuba said.

As regards the accusation of members of some families of children and elderly practicing witchcraft, the academic recalled that this behavior has, in general, been driven by some religious sects that take advantage of a certain ignorance on the part of some citizens.

"In a state of total ignorance or superstition, all misfortune is seen as the result of some hidden force. And the weakest link in this condition is always children and the elderly, who are considered to be the most vulnerable," he said.

The sociologist advocated redefining society's education programs, using the media, conferences and other awareness-raising activities, emphasizing the importance of family cohesion.

International Family Day is celebrated annually on May 15, the date chosen by the UN General Assembly with the aim of highlighting the importance of the family in the structure of the family nucleus and as the basis of child education.

The event reinforces the call for unity, love, respect and understanding for a good relationship between all the elements that make up the family.