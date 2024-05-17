Kenya: Maraga Taskforce Reforms Hit Snag Over Budgetary Cuts

Nairobi — The implementation of recommendations of the taskforce on reforms chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga are now in limbo after the National Treasury failed to allocate budget for the actualization of the report.

The National Police Service (NPS) had budgeted Sh15 billion for the implementation of the report but it was slashed in the budget estimates presented before the National Assembly's committee on Administration and Internal Security.

NPS accounting officer Bernice Lemedeket told the committee to push for more funds to boost the performance of the police workforce who were posting low performance due to challenges.

"We request for kind consideration of the underfunded areas highlighted in the report and commit that the funds will be utilized prudently in an efficient, economical and effective manner to enhance service delivery by NPS," she said.

The team led by former Chief Justice David Maraga had been appointed by Ruto in December 2022, to spearhead reforms to be implemented in the three services.

Key among the proposals by the Maraga-led committee was a proposal to increase the police officers' salaries by 40 per cent in the next three years. This means if an officer is earning Sh15,000, he or she will get 6,000 more.

The team recommended that the basic salary of the members of the three Services be raised by 40 per cent at the lowest constable level with a decompression ratio, based on the current salary.

For non-uniformed members of NPS, given their work environment, the Taskforce recommended a new allowance to improve their terms and conditions of service.

It pushed for increased funding to the National Police. The funds will be used for police modernization and buying of equipment.

They also want the budget for fuel increased depending on the operation being undertaken. Justice Maraga also called for the improvement of physical and operational infrastructure at police training colleges and police station levels.

The Inspector General told MPs they needed an allocation of Sh48 million to ease investigations into the Shakhahola massacre.

He insisted that the ongoing investigation which are in phase two require a lot of resources to facilitate the operation agitating for more funding.

"This was very expensive to NPS. We had to dispatch a huge team from Headquarters to Malindi and to sustain them it was not easy. We also need the money because there are other areas of Shakhahola that need to be opened," Koome said.

Koome said their financial coffers were depleted since the Shakahola massacre investigation were not budgeted in the financial year 2023/2024 budget saying it should be prioritized in the supplementary budget.

"The investigations have been ongoing for the last one year since March 2023 and expected to go on till the end of year 2024. This exercise had not been budgeted for in the current financial year and has drained security operations funds meant for other operations," he said.

Koome also said that they require an additional Sh9 billion for Insurance for NPS and Kenya Prisons service.

The reduction of the insurance by 50 percent in the previous financial year is said to have affected the provisions of insurance cover and affected the morale of the officers.

National Police Service are seeking an additional Sh1.88 billion for police recruitment, they had requested Sh5.03 billion but they were only allocated Sh3.15 billion.

They also require Sh 2 billion for the purchase of uniform and clothing, Sh 1 billion for National Police Reservists and Sh 629.64 million for presidential escort units and G Company.

