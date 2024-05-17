South Africa: Pact to Provide Access for Small Fishers to Public Works Facilities

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure on the preferential access for small scale fisheries co-operatives to public works facilities.

The MOA between the two departments will cover areas such as small fishing harbours, forestry villages, expanded public works as well as government offices and facilities.

"This MOA will enable us to solve a long-standing problem of access for small scale fishers to public works facilities in small harbours. This will include facilitating small scale co-operatives to enter into longer term leases of up to 10 years for public works buildings," Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy said on Wednesday.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala said this preferential access will enable co-operatives to invest in developing freezing, storage and processing facilities in small harbours.

The MOA and related implementation plans are expected to be completed in the second quarter of the financial year.