South Africa: Move Over Euphoria, South Africa Has Youngins - a Teen Telenovela Delving into Sex, Fun and Danger

Showmax original series Youngins has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) since all 45 episodes became available to binge on the streaming platform.

Season 1 of the series, described as a hard-hitting teen telenovela set at a fictional boarding school in Joburg, has already made quite an impression on viewers.

Produced by Tshedza Pictures, the same team behind Adulting and Outlaws, Youngins has been praised for being "a wild ride full of fun, danger, sex and violence."

Kealeboga Masango who plays the feisty head girl Buhle Kunen at Olifantsfontein recently chatted with Zibuyile Dladla about her role and what fans can expect going forward.

How are you and Buhle similar?

Before we began filming, I had this preconceived perception about my character because I only knew her on a surface level. At the beginning of this journey, I thought that the character and I were complete opposites.

But the more I started delving deeper into who Buhle is, I realised that we are similar to a certain extent. Although she may sometimes come across as a mean girl, Buhle cares about people - you see that throughout Season 1. I'm like that as well: when I care about someone or am passionate about something, it shows.

Another similarity is that Buhle tends to put too much pressure on herself and doesn't give herself enough grace. I do the same thing. I'm always striving to be the best version of myself but growing up has taught me to always leave room for a bit of grace and to be kinder to myself.

What has Buhle taught you?

I feel like it's just to be unapologetically myself and confident. One thing that I admire about Buhle is that she knows who she is; she is unapologetically herself. That's something I've started to implement in my life. It's a character trait that I want to maintain and find comfort in.

How would you describe your working relationship with Toka Matabane (Khaya)?

Toka and I have become really good friends and our working relationship has been amazing. If there is one thing that I appreciate about working with Toka, it is that we don't limit ourselves - we allow for creative freedom to flow. There is a lot of playfulness and improvisation that we put into developing our on-screen chemistry yet at the same time ensuring that that chemistry comes across as authentic as possible to the viewer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For viewers who haven't yet watched Youngins, why should they?

It's a clear depiction of how teenagers are navigating through high school, especially with the easy access and influence of technology these days. It also highlights the dynamics of friendships and relationships between teenagers and their parents. It's also a funny show, with many comedic moments that we've seen trend on social media. I've had to hold back my laughter because of how funny these characters are.

What does a show like Youngins mean to you as a South African?

Youngins is a constant reminder to be unapologetically yourself. It is a project that I am extremely proud to be a part of. We're telling raw and relatable stories through the experiences of what some might label as a lost generation. We're finally giving youngins the spotlight while also acknowledging their concerns, struggles and victories in society.

Season 1 of Youngins is now streaming on Showmax