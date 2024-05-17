Rwanda: Kigali - Morocco, Under HM the King's Leadership, Has Chosen to Move Up a Gear in Renewable Energy Sector (Minister)

Kigali — Under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Morocco has chosen to move up a gear in the field of renewable energies, in order to ensure the transition to a green and global economy, said, on Thursday in Kigali, Industry and Trade Minister, Ryad Mezzour.

The Kingdom of Morocco aims to increase the share of renewable energies in its energy mix to 52%, and to reduce energy consumption by 20% by 2030, said the Minister, who was speaking at a round table discussion entitled "Investing in Morocco: Decarbonize to prosper," held as part of the Africa CEO Forum (May 16-17).

"We are aware that we have to rely on our own resources in this area, given the fact that Morocco used to import 99% of its energy needs," said Mezzour, noting that thanks to the efforts made, the Kingdom has now become one of the few countries in the region capable of ensuring their energy security.

"From Kigali, we can affirm that Morocco's ambition embraces that of the continent for a transition to a green economy," he added, stressing that Africa is the only continent called upon to make this transition in order to create more employment opportunities.

The 2024 edition of the Africa CEO Forum kicked off on Thursday in Kigali. It brings together nearly 2,000 business leaders and political decision-makers from several African countries, including Morocco.