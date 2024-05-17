South Africa: UCT's Youth Civic Day and Political Debate - Empowering the Youth to Shape the Nation's Democratic Future

16 May 2024
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Youth Civic Day and Political Debate - hosted by UCT Student Governance structures, the UCT Department of Student Affairs and the Youth Advisory Panel of the Royal Danish Embassy on 09 May 2024 - showcased initiatives aiming to empower students and foster a culture of debate and action.

The Civic Festival offered students the opportunity to engage with organisations advocating for social causes and ask pertinent questions to political parties. Held at the Sarah Baartman Hall, the political debate was an evening event which featured diverse perspectives from political leaders; offering robust political engagement.

Watch the video

#UCTYouthCivicDay #UCT #UCTPoliticalDebate #UCTCivicFestival #2024SAElections #YouthCivicDay #SAElections2024 #30YearsOfDemocracy

Read the original article on UCT.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 University of Cape Town. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.