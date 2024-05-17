South Africa: UCT's Youth Civic Day and Political Debate - Empowering the Youth to Shape the Nation's Democratic Future

The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Youth Civic Day and Political Debate - hosted by UCT Student Governance structures, the UCT Department of Student Affairs and the Youth Advisory Panel of the Royal Danish Embassy on 09 May 2024 - showcased initiatives aiming to empower students and foster a culture of debate and action.

The Civic Festival offered students the opportunity to engage with organisations advocating for social causes and ask pertinent questions to political parties. Held at the Sarah Baartman Hall, the political debate was an evening event which featured diverse perspectives from political leaders; offering robust political engagement.

