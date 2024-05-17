Tunisia: 16 Local Banks Sign Syndicated Foreign Currency Loan Agreement to Finance State Budget

Tunis — A syndicated foreign currency loan agreement with 16 local banking institutions for a total amount of TND 570 million (€156 million and $16 million) was signed on Thursday afternoon at the Ministry of Finance under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Sihem Nemsia.

The loan is part of the mobilisation of borrowing resources to finance the state budget planned in the 2024 Finance Law, according to a statement from the ministry.

"It is a form of financing that is favourable in terms of repayment period and cost, and contributes to the stabilisation of foreign exchange reserves."

The minister praised the positive response of Tunisian banks in contributing to the mobilisation of this loan.

She stressed the key role played by the financial and banking sector in financing the economy and supporting economic activity.

For their part, representatives of the banking sector reaffirmed their continued willingness to support the State's efforts towards self-reliance by mobilising internal resources to meet the financing needs set out in the 2024 Finance Law, to achieve stability at all levels and to contribute to maintaining the State's financial balances.