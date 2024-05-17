Uganda: Kenya, Uganda Sign Agreements to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Nairobi — Kenya and Uganda on Thursday signed a number of agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation.

One of the agreements allows Uganda to import and transit refined petroleum products through Kenya from producer jurisdictions, resolving challenges faced by Uganda's petroleum sector, Kenyan President William Ruto said.

"We are confident that these instruments will consolidate our strong relationship and anchor it on a transformative trajectory," Ruto said during a joint press briefing with visiting Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Ruto also highlighted the importance of expanding Kenya's standard gauge railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Kampala, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as a sustainable and effective infrastructure route for goods transportation. Both countries have instructed their ministers to mobilize resources for this project and report progress by the end of 2024.

Additionally, Kenya pledged to collaborate closely with Uganda on addressing security challenges in the sub-region, including in Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and the DRC.