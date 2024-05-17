Somalia and Kenya Draft Historic Defence Agreement

The Somali Cabinet convened a high-level meeting to review a draft defence agreement between Somalia and its neighbouring country, Kenya.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama, brought together the country's top defence and security officials to discuss the proposed agreement, which aims to enhance cooperation in various areas, including intelligence sharing, joint military operations, and capacity building.

The draft agreement was presented to the ministers for their review and input, reflecting the Somali government's collaborative approach to addressing the nation's pressing security challenges.

"This proposed defence agreement with Kenya is a crucial step in our efforts to strengthen security and combat the threat of terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab," said a senior government official who participated in the meeting.

Somalia has been actively working to bolster the capabilities of its security forces, and the partnership with Kenya is seen as a strategic move to tackle regional security threats more effectively.

"The meeting highlighted the importance of this agreement as part of our broader strategy to enhance stability within our borders and across the region," the official added.

The discussions come at a time when Somalia and Kenya have been working to mend their diplomatic relations, which had been strained in recent years due to various border disputes and other political tensions.

The proposed defence agreement is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, following the Cabinet's review and approval.

Once ratified, the pact will mark a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries and pave the way for enhanced cooperation in the field of defence and security.