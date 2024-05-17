Somalia: U.S. Donates Military Vehicles to Enhance Security Operations in Somalia

The United States government has provided a fleet of military vehicles and ambulances to the Somali National Army, further strengthening its ongoing campaign against the Al-Shabaab terrorist group.

In a ceremony held in Mogadishu on Wednesday, Shane L. Dixon, the Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy, handed over the equipment to Somali National Army commander Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuyidin.

The general announced that the vehicles will be allocated to the 16th battalion of the elite DANAB Special Forces.

The DANAB (Somali for "lightning") is a specialized counterterrorism unit within the Somali National Army that has played a vital role in operations against Al-Shabaab.

Established with the support of international partners, including the United States, DANAB forces have been at the forefront of major offensives against the militant group in recent years.

"We are grateful to the United States government for the prominent role it has taken in rebuilding the Somali army and for standing with the Somali people as the country works to overcome decades of instability caused by the Al-Shabaab militants," said Major General Muhuddin Addow.

The military aid comes as the Somali security forces, supported by international partners, have intensified their offensive against the Al-Shabaab, which has been waging a bloody insurgency in the Horn of Africa nation.

The additional equipment is expected to bolster the capabilities of Somali troops engaged in combat operations and provide critical logistical support.

The US has been a key ally of Somalia in its fight against the Al-Shabaab, which has carried out numerous deadly attacks targeting civilians, government officials and security forces.

Washington has provided training, intelligence, and other forms of security assistance to help Mogadishu strengthen its counterterrorism efforts and stabilize the country.

The latest military aid underscores the continued commitment of the United States to supporting Somalia's security sector and its fight against the Al-Shabaab threat, which remains a significant challenge to the country's long-term peace and prosperity.