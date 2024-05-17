Somalia: Somali President Urges Youth to Wield Social Media Responsibly

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appealed to the country's youth to use social media platforms wisely and refrain from spreading content that violates societal and religious norms.

Speaking at the 81st anniversary celebration of the Somali Youth League (SYL), President Mohamud emphasized that the youth are a cornerstone for fostering change and driving Somalia towards a brighter future, and therefore they should conduct themselves diligently.

"I urge our youth to stop being lazy and posting insults, and pranks on TikTok and other social media platforms," the president said."If you want to share something, make sure it's relevant and meaningful, something that is beneficial to the community. Our youth are expected to carry forward the torch of progress and prosperity of our country."

President Mohamud added that the youth should distance themselves from temptations to engage in immoral practices or any acts that go against the doctrines of the Islamic religion.

"Don't post content on social media that insult others, propagate bad behavior or that violates our culture and religion," he warned. "Any content shared on social media will always be there even if you delete from your page."

The president's comments come at a time when addiction to social media is on the rise, not only among the Somali youth but also globally. In Somalia, police have arrested several popular social media users for sharing content that violates community policies.

"The youth are a cornerstone for fostering change and driving Somalia towards a brighter future," President Mohamud said. "It is crucial that they use social media platforms responsibly and in a way that aligns with our societal and religious values."

The president's appeal underscores the need for digital literacy and responsible social media use among the Somali youth, who are increasingly shaping the country's future through their online presence and influence.

The Somali Youth League was founded in 1943 and was instrumental in mobilizing public support for Somalia's independence from colonial rule. The anniversary celebration is an important event that honors the organization's legacy and its contributions to the nation's struggle for self-determination.